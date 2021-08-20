Varsity Football Elizabethton at Science Hill

Science Hill's Jack Torbett (22) lays out in an attempt to pull in a pass against Elizabethton.

 Todd Brase

Photographer Todd Brase caught the action Friday night as Science Hill and Elizabethton faced off at ETSU's Greene Stadium.

Science Hill's Jaxon Diamond (11) throws a pass during the first half.
Elizabethton's Bryson Rollins (10) crosses the end zone for a touchdown.
Elizabethton's Bryson Rollins (10) carries the ball in for a touchdown.
Science Hill's Baylor Brock (7) crosses the goal line for a touchdown.
Science Hill's Baylor Brock (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Elizabethton's Bryson Rollins (10) fires off a pass against Science Hill.
Science Hill's Baylor Brock (7) runs down the sidelines for a touchdown.
Elizabethton's Jake Roberts (17) runs with the ball against Science Hill.
Cyclones take the field at William B. Greene Jr Stadium.
Elizabethton's Bryson Rollins (10) in the end zone after carrying the ball in for a touchdown.
Elizabethton's Bryson Rollins (10) dives across the goal line for a touchdown.
