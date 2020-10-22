KINGSPORT — PETWORKS Animal Services plans to have a howling good time over the next two days, as it celebrates the grand opening of its new, state of the art facility.
A dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at PETWORKS’ new shelter (3101 E. Stone Drive) on Friday beginning at 10 a.m. Pet lovers, volunteers and supporters are encouraged to come out and attend the event, which officially marks the opening of the new 17,000-square-foot shelter, adoption center and dog park.
Then on Saturday, beginning at noon and continuing to 8 p.m., PETWORKS will hold its 3rd annual “Howl-o-Ween” Festival (hosted by Zombie Kat apparel company). The daylong festival will include costume contests, animal adoptions, a kids’ zone, concessions, a live musical performance and tours of the new facility.
“We held our first one at the shelter and 25 people came out. Last year, we had 250 to 300 people and this year we’re hoping for a larger turnout,” said John Wyatt, a PETWORKS volunteer and owner of Zombie Kat. “It’s at the new shelter, we’re promoting it better and we’ve got all of the bases covered I think. Come on out and join the fun.”
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Saturday’s Halloween festival will run from noon to 8 p.m. and admission is by donation, Wyatt said. About 90 percent of the events will take place outside. People are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. If you go inside the shelter, you will have to wear a mask, Wyatt said.
The schedule of events is as follows:
• More than 20 vendors will be set up by noon and remain there until 8 p.m.
• Local band Donnie and the Dryheavers will perform live music beginning at 4 p.m. The Holloway Dance Group will also be on hand to do their Thriller performance.
• Two food trucks are scheduled to be on site — Hungarian Sausage and Nick’s Chicken.
• The pet costume contest takes place 5:15 p.m.; the children’s one at 6:15 p.m. and the adults at 7:15 p.m.
• A doctor will be on hand from noon to 4 p.m. to perform one- and three-year rabies shots.
• Animal adoptions will take place throughout the day and the festival will include giveaways, contests, an indoor kids zone with carnival-style games and toys, a cotton candy booth and a table of baked goods.
• A Howl-A-Ween village with $2,000 worth of animatronics will be on display throughout the day. Wyatt said it’ll be Halloween themed, in a blackout room with LED lights and creepy sounds.
ABOUT PETWORKS
PETWORKS is a non-profit organization that manages the animal shelter in Kingsport. Construction began on the organization’s new facility last year and wrapped up earlier this summer. The new facility — dubbed “The Good Steward Adoption Center” — will include room for 180 animals, isolation rooms for both dogs and cats, dedicated adoption spaces, an educational area for animal care and training, larger workspaces for employees and a 1.2-acre dog park on the rear of the property.
If you’re interested in making a donation to the campaign, visit www.petworkstn.com. All gifts can be donated via cash, check, credit card, gifts of stock, and more by contacting PETWORKS, P.O. Box 7545, Kingsport, TN 37664; or by calling Tom Parham at 423-360-8092.