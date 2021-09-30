By MARINA WATERS
KINGSPORT — The mountains are calling, and they’re telling you exactly when you should come see the fall colors.
Each year autumn lovers aim to experience the mountains of Northeast Tennessee in all their fall glory on peak weekend. According to Smokymountains.com, the peak period for fall colors in Sullivan County starts Oct. 4 and will end by Oct. 11. Meanwhile, the peak week for Hawkins County starts Oct. 25 and ends Nov. 1.
Our region is currently in the minimal change to near-peak phase, according to the Smokymountains.com map. It also predicts that by Nov. 1, local leaves will have completed their colorful transformation for the season.
Johnson, Carter and Sullivan Counties have the earliest peak date for our region. Washington, Unicoi and Greene Counties are next, with peak week hitting Oct. 11-18. Hawkins and Hancock Counties will be the last to reach the height of the color transformation, according to the fall foliage map.
The green on the map indicates the trees in the area that haven’t started changing colors. The brown color means the leaves are past their peak. The remaining colors show a colorful depiction of the progression of fall. The Smokymountains.com interactive map is available below.
The map isn’t guaranteed to be 100% accurate, statistical expert and the founder of SmokyMountains.com, David Angotti said. But Angotti noted that his website has produced the fall foliage map since 2013 with an algorithm that analyzes several million data points and outputs approximately 50,000 predictive data pieces. The algorithm used to comprise the fall leaf predictions includes historical data for forecasted temperatures and precipitation from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as well as other atmospheric considerations such as elevation and rainfall.
“After publishing our predictive fall foliage map for nearly a decade, we are quite confident in our data sources, process, and algorithm,” Angotti said in an emailed statement. “Our goal is that this data-based, interactive tool will increase the number of people that are able to enjoy peak fall in 2021.”
Northeast Tennessee offers at least a few weeks of changing colors while also displaying a range of autumn colors. Leaf pigments, the length of nighttime, and weather all combine to influence different leaf colors, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. The carotenoids and anthocyanin that are present in the leaf are then unmasked and show a range of red, yellow and orange colors. Colors can also depend on the type of free. Oaks present red to brown leaves while hickories display golden bronze and red maples produce a bright scarlet.
For more information on the map and the science of changing leaves, go to https://smokymountains.com/fall-foliage-map/.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.