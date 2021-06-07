ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee baseball program is headed in a new direction and Drew Patterson will be at the forefront.
The high-energy Patterson was introduced Monday as the new coach of the Chiefs, replacing Todd Pait. Cherokee athletic director Andrew Morgan said Pait was not rehired.
Patterson served as an assistant at Cherokee in 2019 under Matt Carter.
“When I was here before, I really enjoyed my time here, especially the people and the culture,” Patterson said. “The kids here are so eager to get better and learn. It’s really easy to coach those kinds of kids because they want to better themselves.”
Patterson spent this past season as an assistant under Scott Hagy at Daniel Boone where he helped the Trailblazers to an 18-12 record and third-place finish in the District 1-AAA tournament.
“Going to Boone was definitely a hard decision because I had to leave here,” Patterson said. “Taking what I learned from Hagy was something that will be immeasurable for me.”
Patterson said he looks forward to working with the rising seniors next spring. The players were freshmen the last time he coached in Rogersville.
“Getting my first taste of coaching here was a good start,” Patterson said. “To have the opportunity to come back to a program that is historically competitive and hard-nosed is something I’m looking forward to this year.”
His senior season at Greeneville, Patterson was a 2015 Tennessee Sports Writers Association all-state selection at catcher. He played his college ball at Milligan and Roane State Community College.
He went on to play in the New York Collegiate Baseball League as a member of the Syracuse Salt Cats.
The Chiefs went 7-21 overall and 1-11 in the Big 7 Conference this past season. With the new TSSAA alignment on the horizon, Patterson believes his ballclub will be able to compete in the near future.
“You hate to see these kids fall short of the mark that has been set,” Patterson said. “We’re going to be the kind of team that brings attitude, effort and energy every game.”