Among the depressing effects of this ongoing pandemic has been the near halt of live music. I recently attended my first show since February, and it was a fantastic experience — in the mall parking lot.
The ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band opened up for The Steeldrivers. Awesome show, but no lighters or cell phone lights were employed to entice the band back for an encore.
We blew our car horns. Wow!
For the Love of The Down Home, a drive-in concert, was held on an unusually warm November evening as a benefit for Johnson City’s popular listening room. As with so many other music venues, the pandemic has been a blow to The Down Home.
But bands and concert organizers are creative. Watching a show in camping chairs between minivans might not be the ideal way to enjoy live music, but it ain’t bad.
It put me in mind of the Sunday in the Park summer concert series we enjoyed during 15 years of living in Greenville, North Carolina. Live music on the town common beside the Tar River is fabulous family entertainment.
I saw where Sunday in the Park had been cancelled this year for the first time since 1973. It made me sad. Our daughters grew up playing in the grass or snacking on a blanket to the tunes of area bands.
A vibrant live-music scene adds quality of life to any town or city. COVID-related restrictions have put some local venues out of business. I hope The Down Home and others will survive.
My father first took me to The Down Home around 1980 to hear Norman and Nancy Blake. We were in the balcony, which is what I call the handful of raised booths in the back of the room. The place seats roughly 150 people, which makes for a wonderfully intimate listening experience.
The Down Home is among our greatest champions of regional musicians since the famed Johnson City Sessions of 1928 and 1929. It’s one of the main stages showcasing the ETSU Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Studies program, which attracts students from all over the nation and world.
Internationally known artists stop in often. My wife, Sharon, and I caught one of Doc Watson’s regular Christmastime shows at The Down Home about 25 years ago. There’s not a bad seat in the house, but we made sure to arrive early enough to grab a table in front of the stage.
Someday, I will tell my grandchildren about the pre-COVID era when we gave no thought to being within spittle distance of guitar-playing American treasures.
If I could have closed my eyes inside an empty Down Home after that initial visit circa 1980, and opened them again to the same room today, the passage of 40 years would be impossible to detect. A tad more yellow in the ceiling tiles perhaps.
The proprietors have always prioritized keeping the doors open above making improvements.
That drive-in concert at the mall parking lot to raise money for The Down Home was a great idea. It’s a concept that should carry on even after things get back to whatever normal is going to be.
Parking lot concerts might be a great way to occasionally raise money to help small and treasured local music venues remain viable — during good times or bad.
Contact Mark Rutledge at mrutledge@reflector.com.