While the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had an enormous impact on thousands of small businesses worldwide, Jonesborough’s small businesses have, in many ways, survived and even thrived — thanks in no small part to the Jonesborough Area Merchants and Service Association.
The organization, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last August, was instrumental in helping keep Jonesborough’s small businesses — particularly those downtown — afloat.
“Without JAMSA, and I know I’m (biased), I don’t know what would’ve happened to downtown — I don’t think it would’ve been too nice,” current President Ritchie Hayward said.
When the pandemic first impacted the town in March 2020, forcing the cancellation of numerous town events and the closure of many downtown businesses, JAMSA Vice President and Town Events Coordinator Melinda Copp said its effects were “almost disabling”
“I couldn’t get past what would be safe to do, what would be acceptable to do, and then I feel like once we got past July and August and figured out the key was to get people downtown,” Copp said. “We didn’t want to host big gatherings, we didn’t need to get people in a group together like we had for a lot of the events like the festival types, but the key was just to get people downtown and try to get them into the stores. It was just trying to figure out, how can we do that?”
Jonesborough’s Fourth of July Block Party, a smaller event that took the traditional place of Jonesborough Days, provided a formula on how to do just that.
“It went from, 'how many people can we cram downtown?' to 'how many people can we get into the storefronts or passing by the stores?',” Copp said. “And honestly, many of the events were better this year, or were better for the stores, than past events.”
Copp and Hayward said modified events like Movies on Main, Chocolate Fest and Downtown at Dusk, which Copp credited as one of the main reasons her shop had its best ever sales month in December.
“I think the way that we've had to look at changing everything this year has also made us look at how we will host events from now on," Copp said.
Perhaps the most impactful thing JAMSA did, however, was the distribution of a series of grants to downtown businesses in September — totaling more than $10,000. The association plansf to distribute another $11,000 in the coming months, as well.
”Probably the biggest thing has been that small business recovery fund,” Copp said.
And after more than a year of adjustment and difficulty, Hayward sees a bright future ahead for JAMSA.
“I think it’s very bright,” Hayward said. “It‘s a wonderful organization.”