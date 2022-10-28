Two people have been charged in connection with the murder of a man found dead at Observation Knob Park on Thursday, authorities said.

Wanda Marie Ward, 45, of Chattanooga, has been charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a Schedule I drug. James Edward Duncan III, 31, of Kingsport, is facing charges of accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence, according to a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office press release.

