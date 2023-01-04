Outdoors page correction Jan 4, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A story on the Outdoors page on Dec. 24 incorrectly identified the author of the story "Demystifying Public Hunting Land Access.” The author of the story was the Tennessee Wildlife Federation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Author Page Story Literature Access Correction Hunting Recommended for you ON AIR