KINGSPORT — To say that the members of the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen are upset about how they learned of a new regional effort for economic development would be an understatement.
During a regular work session Monday afternoon, the BMA weighed in on a recent revelation that area business and government leaders were looking to the First Tennessee Development District to serve as a new conduit for economic development in the region.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy explained the proposal to his county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee last week, saying the idea is to combine the existing players in economic development under the umbrella of a “regional hub” — which would be an offshoot of the FTDD.
Grandy said a “handshake agreement” has been reached with a prospective CEO of this regional hub, and the new “coordinated effort” for economic development is expected to begin in early 2021.
However, that’s news to elected officials in Bristol and Kingsport, many of whom found out by reading an article on the matter in the Johnson City Press.
“If you want to cooperate and I have to read about it in the Johnson City newspaper to find out what’s happening, that to me is not regionalism,” said Vice-Mayor Colette George.
VERBAL MOTION TO APPROVE
NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership and the FTDD each held meetings on Dec. 9, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon, both via Zoom. Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said on Monday that at the end of both Zoom meetings, an oral motion was made, asking each board to express support for this new “regional hub.”
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable made the motion at the NETWORKS meeting, Grandy at the FTDD meeting.
Shull said the topic was on neither meeting’s agenda and that both he and Bristol, Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell voted against the motions. Venable withdrew his motion, while the FTDD board approved Grandy’s.
“There was nothing in writing about this, and it didn’t express what it meant,” Shull explained to his fellow BMA members Monday afternoon. “Is there a more detailed plan, who’s on the board, who is the CEO? Will Kingsport pay dues, what are the bylaws and how does this affect NETWORKS? I didn’t think it was my place to vote on behalf of the BMA.”
The regional hub proposal comes out of a Blue Ribbon Task Force on Economic Development that has been led by Grandy and Venable for more than a year.
THOUGHTS FROM THE BMA
After Shull explained how he first learned about the regional hub idea, and how he didn’t feel comfortable voting on a measure that the rest of the BMA had not seen, other aldermen weighed in.
“I’ve been a part of many of these organizations ... and all lead to four or five other groups, which are surprisingly all from Johnson City, but for Eastman,” said Alderman Tommy Olterman, who worked in economic development for decades. “It always gets me that the ones who are pushing it are the ones who really have no say in it. They mean well, but on the other hand, this has been done over and over again.”
George had sterner words about what took place last week at the NETWORKS and FTDD meetings.
“A lot of conversation has been had by certain groups that didn’t include the city of Bristol and the city of Kingsport. We were totally left in the blind and without information. I just think this was so unprofessional in the way this was handled, not to come to us with some kind of structure, to have us at the table and to have open meetings.”
Alderman James Phillips chimed in toward the end of Monday’s work session as well, sayingsaid he feels like Kingsport has been stabbed in the back.
“This article that was in the Johnson City paper was an absolute slap in the face to the city of Kingsport and the city of Bristol. It’s ridiculous that we have been totally left out,” said Phillips.
When he read about the story in the paper, Alderman Darrell Duncan said he was disappointed.
“I think all of us understand regionalism and we’re all for it, but then the very topic of discussion being regionalism and you leave out one of your cities ... it almost doesn’t make any sense to me,” Duncan said.
Alderwoman Jennifer Adler echoed the sentiments of her fellow aldermen.
“Disappointed. Frustrated. Concerned that in some ways we’re actually taking steps backward in terms of regional cooperation. Situations like this don’t help,” Adler said.