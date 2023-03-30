BRISTOL, Va. — Country music renaissance man Marty Stuart will return to downtown Bristol in September for his fifth Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion appearance.
Birthplace of Country Music officials gathered Thursday afternoon in the buzzing theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. They announced the entire lineup, which features Stuart and dozens more including outlaw country’s Dallas Moore and Our Native Daughters co-founder Allison Russell, for the 22nd installment of the festival, which will run from Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10.
“Marty Stuart will always be one of our favorites,” said Leah Ross, executive director of advancement for the BCM. “Not just because he has a fantastic band and not just because he has great songs. Marty’s such an advocate for Bristol and Rhythm & Roots. We consider him family.”
Several hours after the announcement, Stuart called. In an airport and ready to board, he took a minute to speak about Bristol, a city he described as one of his three homes.
“When I pour through the gates of Bristol, it’s about like when Columbus landed on the shores of America,” Stuart said. “It’s home.”
An initial lineup announcement came in late January. Organizers listed 10 marquee-toppers including Castlewood’s 49 Winchester, Johnson City’s Amythyst Kiah, and Williamsburg’s Bruce Hornsby, country hybrid veterans The Mavericks, and progressive bluegrass’ Nickel Creek.
In addition to Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Thursday's unveiling included bluegrass dynamo Sierra Hull, music chameleon Darrell Scott leading his Electrifying Band, and longtime Bristol favorite Jim Lauderdale, who returns for his 11th visit to Rhythm & Roots.
“It’s a special festival and lineup,” said Sara Saavedra, co-chair of the Rhythm & Roots’ music committee, which examines, debates, then selects artists it hopes to book for each year’s festival.
“One of my favorite things about Rhythm & Roots,” Saavedra said, “is the journey of discovery (of new artists). There’s something for everyone in the lineup of Rhythm & Roots.”
To her point, this year’s festival first-timers include folk acolytes the Oliver Wood Trio; the late John Prine’s son, Tommy Prine; and country’s Latin-laced Mavericks. Likewise, Southern gothic blues belter Adia Victoria and Portland, Oregon’s, mishmash rockers TK & The Holy Know-Nothings will make their Rhythm & Roots debuts come September.
One of this year’s first-timers, a marquee act, actually reached out to request a booking.
“Personally, I will tell you that I am super excited about Nickel Creek,” Ross said. “When they announced their tour, they called us and wanted to do Rhythm & Roots. That’s special.”
Returning from last year’s lineup include such table-turners as Cincinnati-based outlaw country singer Dallas Moore. Likewise, Bristol-based Dallas Wayne. In addition to touring the world as a hardcore honky-tonking country singer, Wayne hosts a nationwide radio program for the Willie’s Roadhouse channel on Sirius/XM Radio.
“We’re honored and glad and humbled to be back at Rhythm & Roots this year,” said Moore by phone from Lawrenceburg, Indiana. “Last year was our first time to play Bristol. We played on Saturday. It was raining all day, but two minutes before we took the stage, the clouds parted and the rain stopped. By the time we finished, there were people back as far as we could see. Wonderful, killer experience.”
Local music matters to Rhythm & Roots. In keeping with the festival’s tradition, a large number of local and regional artists are on tap to play this year’s event. They include Bristol’s exploratory Annabelle’s Curse, Johnson City’s singer-songwriter wiz Beth Snapp, and Abingdon’s melodic raconteur Adam Bolt.
“We are blessed to have a very vibrant music community here in Bristol,” Saavedra said.
Stuart knows. He said years ago during one of many conversations on the topics of Bristol and music, that “you can shake a tree in Bristol, and a band will fall out. And they’ll be good.”
Check the calendar. Stuart leads a pack of pickers country to rock to blues to folk and more enough to light up the birthplace of country music come September. Look for Telecaster twang-banging Stuart, cousin Kenny Vaughan and band to dig deep when the gates of Bristol swing wide for the Country Music Hall of Fame member.
“It’s always an inspirational event and place for me,” Stuart said. “That entire region, it speaks to me.”
Show Info What: 22nd Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion When: Friday, Sept. 8-Sunday, Sept. 10 Where: Downtown Bristol Admission: Three-day weekend wristband, $140 Info: 423-573-1927 Web, audio and video: https://bristolrhythm.com