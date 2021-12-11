Sometimes, it’s celebrating the little victories in life that help get you through the day.
I wrote last month about the non-running, non-driving, 46-year-old mini truck I bought, trailered up from Georgia and dropped in my backyard like set dressing from a post-apocalyptic action movie.
It’s a 1975 Ford Courier, which is essentially a Mazda compact pickup wearing a domestic truck’s skin.
When I found it on Facebook Marketplace, it had four shredded tires, a seized carburetor and no hope of ever getting back on the road. Now, there’s an ever-so-slight chance it may one day have pavement unwinding beneath it again.
To tackle the Sisyphean task of, well, getting this truck to roll uphill, I’m taking the baby step method. I have to eat this elephant one bite at a time with gradually progressing, achievable goals, or I may start to feel like I’ve bitten off more than I can chew.
My first priority, before I expended effort or money on anything else, was making sure the engine would run.
Before I paid for the truck, I checked the most basic things. I grabbed the belt and spun the crank to make sure there weren’t any stuck pistons. I pulled out the dipstick to see that there was oil in the pan and that it didn’t have water or too much fuel in it.
A week or two after getting it home, I realized the rusty carburetor I found laying in the passenger’s floorboard was not going to work. Luckily, someone on an online Courier group sold me an old one for $20.
A little later, I put a battery in it — those things are expensive, by the way — and nothing happened. Literally nothing. No relay clicks, no lights, no smoking wires and no cranking from the starter.
I tracked that problem down to corroded battery terminals and cables. After cleaning them up, the starter cranked the engine over — a small victory I celebrated.
Shortly after, I cleaned up the distributor points and reconnected a wire to the coil I found hanging loose. That got me spark from the spark plugs, a necessity if I wanted to get the engine running and another baby step taken.
The big baby leap came when I put several of those victories together and dribbled a little fresh gasoline into the bowl and down the throat of the $20 carburetor. A turn of the key sent power from the battery through the cleaned-up cables to the starter, which cranked the engine while a spark from the corrosion-free distributor into the plugs ignited the gas in the cylinder.
The little truck’s engine roared to life, albeit briefly.
I’m still not sure of the condition of the fuel tank, so I bottle fed gas into the carburetor while I listened for concerning drivetrain noise and looked for smoke from the exhaust. Thankfully — and a little surprisingly — I didn’t hear or see much of either.
There are still a million little baby steps still to be taken, but hearing that engine run on my lunch break was worth going back to work the rest of the day with the faint smell of gasoline on my hands.
Now I feel invigorated and motivated to take more little steps to get the truck back on the road.
Do you have a “baby steps” project? Tell me about it at nbaker@johnsoncitypress.com.For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.