Your vote in a democracy is essential for the survival of freedoms given to everyone. If a democracy fails, so do your freedoms. Under an authoritarian rule, the only freedoms you may have are the ones those with political power decide to make available. They are nothing like our Constitutional freedoms we all enjoy every day.
We all watched with horror, the devastation that Russia has used in an attempt to destroy the Ukrainian democracy and have all witnessed the bravery of the citizens and their elected leaders in Ukraine. A citizen of Ukraine paid the highest compliment to their elected leader by saying he regretted he did not vote for President Zelenskyy but would now vote for him every time he runs for an elected office.
What made the difference was Zelenskyy’s unselfishness by placing his country’s citizens above anything he might desire for himself, his political party or his family and his ability to be an effective leader for all of his country’s citizens. He is not one of the wealthy elite in the world. He is one of the bravest of all leaders.
We are in the season for our democracy to elect our own leaders. You may have heard some say, “It’s the same old crowd, so why should I go vote? I don’t like any of them.”
Some have said we need term limits for any elected office but those who write the laws will never place a term limit on the office they currently hold.
Typically, the local elections usually see a smaller number of voters participating in the most important part of a democracy. Are those who do not participate saying it is OK, I just don’t care if our democracy lives or dies? Surely, it is not that they do not have time to vote because the local election commission provides multiple opportunities to cast a ballot with early voting.
It was the ratification of the 15th, 19th, 24th, and 26th amendments to our Constitution that affects our voting rights. In addition, Congress has passed over the years Civil Rights Acts in 1870, 1957, 1960, 1964 and 1965 that provided federal protections against discrimination in voting.
The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 created new ways to register to vote. It also called for states to keep more accurate voter registration lists.
The Help America Vote Act of 2002 authorized federal funds for elections and created the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to help states comply with the adoption of minimum standards on voter education, registration and ballots.
Federal law puts limits on campaign contributions to candidates for president and Congress. It requires the candidates report all the money their campaigns receive and spend. That data is made available to the public. We still have dark money floating in all of our elections. However, electing a new group of leaders to an elected office often can change the dynamic for improvement.
Dark money in politics refers to spending on elections by nonprofit, nontaxable organizations (religious, educational, political) that are not required to disclose their donors. Nonprofit campaign contributions from several sources (individuals, corporations, and even other nonprofit organizations) can be bundled into one large contribution to a politician.
The purpose is to hide the source of the contribution. Is foreign money available? Is it an attempt by the wealthy to circumvent our laws and an attempt to control who gets elected?
Soft or non-federal money are contributions made outside the legal limits and prohibitions of federal money. Political Action Committees contributions made by individuals, corporations, labor unions, other PACs would be an example.
We seemingly cannot fix the partisan politics that prevail when state legislators redraw the lines because of population shifts after a census. Courts have already ruled the latest attempt to redraw district lines in Tennessee as unconstitutional. It is a problem in need of a permanent solution to maintain fairness and a level playing field.
If there is only one person running for a particular office, you know if that person votes for him or herself, they will automatically win that office. You can send a bigger message of your disappointment of having only one candidate by not casting a vote for that office. That is the power of your vote. You do cast a vote for those offices that have challengers. Understand the power of your vote.
If you do not vote, you cannot make any changes. So your vote is valuable and change can often bring a renewed trust in the process.
No elected individual should be able to serve a lifetime in one elected office. This occurs because citizens fail to recognize how valuable their vote can be in any election or they fail to cast their vote. It is not a popularity contest. It is about electing individuals who are driven to support everyone, not just an ideology of a political party or club.
Before Congress are two important voter acts, the “Freedom to Vote Act” and the “For the People Act”. Both have passed the House of Representatives and are currently in the Senate. The filibuster by the Republicans in the Senate has stalled both pieces of legislation. This includes even the right to debate both pieces of legislation in the Senate.
These two acts before Congress would improve the basic rights of all citizens to fairly elect individuals to governing roles. It removes the power of a partisan politician to draw congressional district lines in their favor. The acts expand early voting making it more accessible for every working citizen to participate. It creates standards for voting by mail. It makes Election Day a holiday, making it easier to get to the polls.
These acts give protections for individuals with disabilities. It sets national standards for states that require identification for in-person voting. It prohibits the dissemination of false and misleading information designed to deter eligible voters from casting a ballot.
It provides protections for voters subjected to excessive lines on Election Day. It provides for a cause of action that allows voters to sue when their constitutional right to vote is infringed upon. You should read the legislation. It is not a political power grab piece of legislation.
We have witnessed state Republican lawmakers introducing more than 500 voter suppression bills in 26 states that make it harder to register or cast a ballot. Most often the voters who are affected by the suppression bills are those who are elderly, black and brown voters, those with disabilities and the young.
To kill a democracy you do not need to have a violent insurrection with Americans killing Americans. You can suppress the vote in various ways and cause voters to walk away from their most important freedom, their right to vote for whomever they choose, by not casting a ballot on Election Day.
When you understand the entire voting process with built-in safety created by reasonable laws, you can rely on the honesty of those who have been placed in charge of running our elections, and know an election cannot be stolen.
Elections are stolen by those who do not cast a ballot, thus allowing individual candidates to be elected by the minority who cast a vote. Attempt to suppress the vote is an attempt to allow the minority to control who gets elected.
Protect your freedom — cast your ballot in all elections and help protect our democracy. It is a freedom that will be taken from you if you ignore your responsibility.
