After passage in the state Senate and a floor vote pending in the House, it appears Gov. Bill Lee’s pet project, the multi-billion-dollar Transportation Modernization Act, will soon become law.

According to the governor’s office, the new initiative will ease traffic congestion and generate highway funding by creating privately built and managed express toll lanes on certain interstates and by increasing registration fees for electric and hybrid vehicles.

