Do you recall the first job you had? I do. It was in 1962, the summer before I entered high school. I scored a job working for my dentist, Dr. Miles Barton. He owned seven or eight rental cabins on Lake Tippecanoe, in northern Indiana. His wife Norma looked after the property and she hired me to help out.
I had about a hundred odd jobs, like chopping firewood, cleaning windows, doing laundry, cleaning cabins before the next tenant, and mowing grass and raking sand. I also learned how to follow the directions on a box cake, as I was tasked with making a cake for the tenants every Friday.
It was a wonderful summer. There were girls all around, Tippy Dance Hall was across the lake, I went water skiing and canoeing, swimming and even caught some fish. I learned how powerful a cherry bomb is, when I lit one and threw it in the mailbox. It was an excellent way to spend three months and earn a little money.
Dr. Barton and his entire family were into swimming. He was actually an Olympic swimming judge. The big deal every summer, was to swim across the lake, a distance of maybe a quarter-mile, although it looked to me like 50 miles. All summer long, people asked me when I would swim across the lake. I never attempted it. Not me, no.
I idolized Johnny Williams, a kid who lived nearby. He could go water skiing around the lake and never get wet. He would sit fully clothed at the end of the pier, slalom ski in the water, signal the boat to gun it, and hit the water standing up.
When he returned, he would let go of the tow rope and ski all the way into the shore, jump out of his ski and not have a drop of water on anything but his feet. I wanted to be him.
Another person I admired was Brenda Barton’s boyfriend, Ben Williams. He wasn’t related to Johnny. Brenda Barton was my employer’s daughter, and she must have been about 20 years old.
Ben was a speed freak. He actually had a Super Sport 409 convertible. Know what that is? It’s a 1962 Chevrolet Impala fitted with a big engine that produced a lot of horsepower. The Beach Boys recorded a hit song about that car. He also had a speedboat with two Mercury 80-horsepower engines. That’s not remarkable these days, but in the summer of 1962, it was amazing. He also had an airplane, but we never saw it.
Through the years, many fond memories came back to me about that summer. I suppose I am not the only one who had such a summer, full of adventure, fantasy and fun at the cusp of puberty.
I went back there a few years ago. I wanted to show the place to Kate, my spouse, and see it again for myself. I had no address, I only knew it was on the south shore of Lake Tippecanoe, near the eastern end, so it took awhile to find it.
In the years since 1962, the value of the land around the lake had shot up and the entire area was over-developed. People built houses so close to each other, you could reach out your window and shake hands with your neighbor. The amount of boat traffic on Tippecanoe, Wawasee and other lakes in lake country was unsafe, in my opinion. It was awful.
I found the place, but I nearly missed it because the big sign I was looking for was a lot smaller than I remembered. In fact, everything about the main cottage and the surrounding grounds was a lot smaller than I remembered. The trees were smaller, the grounds were largely overgrown, the cabins needed paint and everything had a down-at-the-mouth kind of vibe.
A man I didn’t know answered the door. Turned out to be Brenda Barton’s husband. I explained that I worked for Brenda’s mother about 40 years ago, and I just wanted to visit the place again. Norma died in 1984, he said. Brenda was napping, he said. We can’t wake her, he said. I asked if I could walk out on the pier, and he said sure.
So Kate and I walked out to the end of the pier, where I told Kate about the six-inch bluegill I caught there in 1962. The end of the pier is also where Norma Barton gave me my first sex ed talk. “Keep your pants buttoned up,” she advised me. Although I divined what she meant, I was glad that zippers had been invented.
When we walked off the pier, Brenda was sitting on the porch. She couldn’t remember me, although she remembered all the young boys her mother hired through the years. She did recall the mailbox exploding one year.
She talked about Johnny Williams. She talked about Ben Williams. She talked about her sister Linda, with whom she was having a fight. Linda wanted to carve up the property and sell off the parcels. But Brenda was squatting on it, so her sister couldn’t do anything. They were going to court, she said.
Brenda talked non-stop for at least 40 minutes or longer. About anything and everything. She railed against the developments, she talked about everyone and everything that was allied against her. After about 20 minutes, I began to understand that she was ill, and no wonder her husband did not want to wake her.
So, after getting a few words in edgewise, and listening to her chatter for an hour, we made excuses and left. Brenda was still going strong as we walked down the long drive, which was a lot shorter than it was in 1962. At least, it seemed so to me.
So, I suppose you are wondering where I’m going with this story. It’s this: You can’t go home again. That’s the title of a novel by Thomas Wolfe. It tells the story of a man who returned to his hometown, and was met with anger and fear from those who lived there. He travels to New York and Europe, but returns to the United States.
This passage is from the book: “You can’t go back home to your family, back home to your childhood, back home to your youthful dreams of glory and of fame, back home to places in the country, back home to the old forms and systems of things which once seemed everlasting but which are changing all the time — back home to the escapes of Time and Memory.”
I thought could do that. I thought I could find the escapes of time and memory. But you really can’t go home again. What you had is no more. What was, was. Now it is not. Everything progresses, everything changes.
And this is true for our country as well. We can’t go back to normal. We can’t make America great again.
The pandemic and Black Lives Matter and the recent election have convinced me that we must chart a new path to greatness. We’ll never be great by emulating the past. From now on, every governing entity of every population, elected or not, had better represent its constituency. It better look like that population. Every police force, fire department, and every military force better look like the population it serves.
We need to develop new methods for living together, because what we had, who we were, what we did will not be sufficient tomorrow. We can’t go back there.
The Rev. Jeff Briere is minister of Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church.