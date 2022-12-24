This is the time of the year when many newspapers publish letters to Santa written by children. They ask for toys or puppies. Sometimes, however, their pleas involve much more serious matters. There is one letter from a child, published more than a century ago, that continues to tug at our heartstrings during this festive season.

It was from 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon, who wanted to know if Santa Claus really existed.

