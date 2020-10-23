In what may be the most arrogant piece of written political garbage in recent memory, Inside Sources Political Editor Michael Graham in a recent column advocated against making Election Day a national holiday.
His reasoning? Because more people might indeed vote.
“Who wants more of the people who think professional wrestling is real or that 9/11 was an inside job to help pick the next president of the United States?” he wrote. “Not me.”
Every American voter should take umbrage at the notion that only whom Graham or any other pundit deems are the proper people to be at the polls.
Would we prefer that voters better educate themselves about issues and candidates before voting? Absolutely. Ideally, our most precious civic privilege would be practiced with a certain amount of active, responsible thought.
But to characterize any category of Americans as unfit to exercise that privilege smacks of elitism of the worst kind.
We believe any eligible American citizen — regardless of education level, social status or thoughts on professional wrestling — should vote and have ample opportunity to do so.
The long lines at early voting locations in this region tell us that more citizens than ever are engaged with their governance. That’s a plus no matter for whom or why they cast their votes.
The 2016 race was one of the most hotly contested presidential elections in history, yet just 56% of people of voting age cast ballots. Even when accounting for people who’ve lost their voting privileges, that level of participation under-represents the depth and diversity of this nation’s populace.
It’s true that some people may never vote, regardless of opportunity. They may consider the process futile, be frustrated with the political system or simply choose not to vote. As free citizens, they have that right.
For others, however, the decision can be a matter of inconvenience. Early voting was intended to mitigate that problem, and it’s no wonder that millions are taking advantage of the opportunity. In Tennessee, with more than a week left in the early voting process, more than 1 million people had voted in person or via absentee ballot by Tuesday. That illustrates just how much convenience matters in the process.
Given the stakes at hand, we expect lines to continue through Oct. 29 when early voting comes to a close and again on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Imagine how many more people could participate in their governance if they were unencumbered on Election Day. Making Election Day a national holiday would be in keeping with this country’s democratic principles.
Not everyone would get the day off, of course, as many of us still have to work on federal holidays, and some would still choose not to vote.
But vast numbers of Americans would have increased access and the time necessary to wait in line. Peak crunches before and after the work day would be alleviated. Because many precincts are at schools, making the day a holiday would also make the process easier.
Call us idealists if you will, but the Johnson City Press believes that the more people who vote the stronger our republic will be.