Do you know Steven Wright? He is a comedian who derives humor from juxtaposing words that seem to go together, but upon reflection, do not. For example:
“All those who believe in psychokinesis raise my hand.”
“I almost had a psychic girlfriend but she left me before we met.”
The other day someone sent me about a hundred quotations from the routines of Steven Wright. And as I read through them, I realized that some of them deserved further consideration. Some of his zingers are more than funny; they’re material for self-reflection and perhaps self-improvement.
“If everything is going well, you have obviously overlooked something.”
“When everything is coming your way, you’re in the wrong lane.”
Those two statements are related through the concept of perfection. Is anything perfect? No. Will everything go right all the time? No. Even if you do achieve perfection, you will have nowhere to go but down.
Tom Brady will lose someday. The Roman Empire didn’t last forever. The New York Yankees didn’t win the World Series last year. That’s life.
There are times of success, but not every time. Everything may come your way for awhile, but not forever. What matters more than winning is the character you display when everything goes south.
It’s not easy to fail. It hurts. But as long as you are ready to fail, as long as you prepared for it, You’ll be fine.
“I used to have an open mind but my brains kept falling out.”
Is it good to be open minded? Yes. To a point.
You can have an open mind, but you cannot stop thinking. Your powers of consideration and critical thinking cannot go on vacation when your mind opens up. You gotta keep your brains in your head.
I say I am open-minded, but that’s not exactly true, because my mind is closed to racists, skinheads and neo-nazis. And I would actively discourage those punks from spreading their culture around.
You can’t let anything and everything pass; there are limits to behavior and action.
“A conclusion is the place where you got tired of thinking.”
We are called by the mystery of life to keep on thinking, and keep on asking. There’s so much in life we don’t know. Carl Sagan said “Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known.” We won’t discover it, if we think we know all the answers already.
“When I was in Boy Scouts, I slipped on the ice and hurt my ankle. A little old lady had to help me across the street.”
Many times have I thought that I was the one helping someone when they turned my world upside down and helped me. We’re all just complicated human beings trying to cross the street. If we can help each other do that, all the better.
“A conscience is what hurts when all your other parts feel so good.”
I thought of Calvin and Hobbes when I read that. Calvin often wonders why being bad feels so good. That is Calvin’s Dilemma.
Being bad, to Calvin, is often about being selfish. It feels good to gratify yourself. But there’s something nagging at you when you are selfish, isn’t there?
Somewhere along the line, we learn that being selfish is not the best action. And there is some scientific research to show that cooperation rather than competition is what humans do best. And what is best for them.
“There aren’t enough days in the weekend.”
It’s often said that the Industrial Revolution of the 19th century forced the labor movement of the 20th century to demand the five-day work week. And yet, we now see people working six days a week, sometimes at multiple jobs.
No doubt we need rest. We cannot work every day of the week. Or we shouldn’t be compelled to. I wish more employers would put people first, productivity second and profits last.
“One time a cop pulled me over for running a stop sign.
“He said, ‘Didn’t you see the stop sign?’
“I said, ‘Yeah, but I don’t believe everything I read.’”
In the world of fake news, how do we choose what to believe? Do we simply adhere to the ideology that is being promoted by the side that we’ve already chosen? At some point, we must choose to believe someone, because we can’t fact-check everything.
“Many people quit looking for work when they find a job.”
Is your work and your job the same? Not really. Work seems to refer to something very important. Work implies dedication; like your life’s work. But job implies some aspect of survival, as a job is something you do to put food on the table and a roof above your head.
I am retired now, but I had a job. But my work is something more, something bigger than a job. So, in this way of thinking, don’t stop looking for work when you find a job.
The Rev. Jeff Briere is a retired Unitarian Universalist minister.
