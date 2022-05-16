Johnson City garbage collection customers may soon be asked to pay more for service.
Press Staff Writer David Floyd reported recently that City Commissioners heard a presentation from Solid Waste Department staff during ongoing budget workshops proposing a $2 monthly increase for customers inside the city and a $1 increase for customers outside the city.
That would make rates $13 per month for city residents and $19 for the others. Rates may also increase for industrial and commercial users, too.
With increasing fuel and materials costs, staff said the increases are needed to replace and maintain equipment, pay staff and maintain the landfill.
Mayor Joe Wise and Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said the $11 the city currently charges is a deal. Wise compared private companies’ charges in the Knoxville area to the city’s rate, and Pindzola said many municipalities wonder how Johnson City can break even at $11 a month.
Services offered may differ from city to city, but Kingsport’s website listed an $8 monthly rate per trash can and Bristol, Va., charges $33 per month. Knoxville residents pay for municipal trash and recycling services through city taxes and have no monthly fee.
Though not affecting property tax rates, an increase in solid waste fees makes city services more expensive for residents. That’s why we’d like to know with this week’s Question of the Week, would you pay more for trash pickup? Is $2 extra a budget buster for you? Should the city consider another source of revenue for the Solid Waste Department?
