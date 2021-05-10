There has been a lot of talk about Mars in the news lately.
For the past few weeks, NASA has been flying the Ingenuity helicopter around the red planet for scouting missions, leading to another wave of speculation about habitability.
On Thursday, the Press printed a syndicated column by John Crisp in which he opined that exploration was part of human nature, but that colonizing other worlds should not be humanity’s survival plan.
Instead, we should learn to be proper stewards of Earth, the planet we evolved to survive on, not looking for an escape from it, he said.
Yesterday, Community Voices columnist Charles Moore pondered the complexity of space exploration vehicles and imagined a space flight. The view would be amazing, he decided.
Futurists and science fiction writers seem to view space colonization as an inevitability.
NASA itself is considering new missions to the Moon and a manned outpost, and several global aristocrats have begun funding space travel and Mars colonization efforts of their own.
A person planting their feet on Mars may still be quite distant, but a Moon colony could become reality within the decade.
We’re still waiting to see what the future holds, but we wanted to explore using our imaginations.
Would you colonize Mars or other planets? Why or why not? What possibilities do you believe space exploration and colonization could hold for our species and planet?
