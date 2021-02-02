Reporters and spectators from around the globe will be descending at Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania this morning to learn if Punxsutawney Phil, perhaps the world’s most famous groundhog weather forecaster, sees his shadow.
They’ll be doing the same in Raleigh, N.C., where Sir Walter Wally will be asked to make a prediction.
Roan Mountain State Park is partnering with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences today to host a virtual Groundhog Day celebration at the Tennessee park.
Groundhog Day has its roots in a Scottish poem that says: “If Candlemas be fair and bright, winter has another flight. If Candlemas brings clouds and rain, winter will not come again.”
It’s doubtful many Americans actually take the weather forecasts of a burrowing rodent seriously. If one of these varmints sees his shadow, it is supposed to mean six more weeks of winter.
Meanwhile, a groundhog who casts no shadow is taken as a sign that spring is just around the corner.
Since Groundhog Day is set exactly six calendar weeks before the vernal equinox, it’s easy to sniff out the folk humor involved with this tradition. Nonetheless, true believers say groundhogs are right 75% of the time, with Punxsutawney Phil’s accuracy at nearly 90%.
Regardless if Punxsutawney Phil or Sir Walter Wally see their shadows today, the calendar says spring officially arrives on March 20.
Many folks in our region don’t buy into the theatrics of weather forecasting groundhogs. Instead, they put their faith in woolly worms.
Folklore tells us that a harsh winter is to come if woolly worms are seen in the fall to be plentiful, slow-moving and have thick coats with wide black bands.
Longtime readers of this paper will remember our editorial director, Tom Hodge, often wrote fondly about woolly worms. He also focused on another bit of overlooked winter weather forecasting folklore.
Many native East Tennesseans swear that the number of foggy mornings in August provides an accurate count of the snowfalls you can expect in the winter. Indeed, it is a whimsical practice that’s no more or no less reliable than predictions offered by groundhogs and woolly worms.