When appointed Commissioner Larry Calhoun announced in June he would not pursue a full term on the Johnson City Commission, we called for a field of candidates beyond the usual demographics to compete for the panel’s three seats this fall.
We were not disappointed, as the field of eight is by far more reflective of Johnson City’s diversity than any local race in memory. While we have lamented the trend toward political affiliations in this campaign, each of the candidates brought something different to the table in terms of philosophy, ideas and experience. That’s good for the commission, and it’s even better for Johnson City. Any of the eight would serve well.
But voters can only elect three people to these seats, and we recommend incumbent Vice Mayor Joe Wise, nonprofit service ministry director Aaron T. Murphy and East Tennessee State University administrator and educator Deborah Harley-McClaskey to voters.
Wise has been an advocate for growth within pragmatic principles in his four years of service. He has been a strong voice for reducing bureaucracy and has challenged the status quo at the right times. His role in planning the West Walnut Street Corridor improvements has been essential to that process. Wise’s lengthy experience in government offers continuity beyond just extending his presence. He has not been a mere seat filler.
Murphy’s position as executive director of Good Samaritan Ministries would bring a much-needed perspective about the needs of Johnson City’s less-fortunate citizens. He understands budget management and the challenges the novel coronavirus pandemic has presented to local businesses and organizations. His enthusiasm for service is palpable when he speaks of the need to build community relationships beyond traditional sources of civic engagement. His experience in health care construction project management and his service on the Johnson City Development Authority complete his diverse strengths. We see him both as a peacemaker and an innovator.
Harley-McClaskey’s record as an educator with a focus on leadership development is a crucial component of her qualifications. She understands that the key to strengthening Johnson City’s economy lies in recruiting employers with better pay scales and benefits, as well as in supporting entrepreneurship. No one better knows the needs of the young college graduates who should be our next business owners, managers and civic leaders. Finally, Harley-McClaskey recognizes the need to extend Johnson City’s reach with minorities and other under-served populations. She has a long record of community service lending authority to her positions.
The Johnson City Press endorses Wise, Murphy and Harley-McClaskey for the City Commission.