Several pharmaceutical companies are now seeking federal approval to distribute their versions of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States.
By some estimates, doses could be available for frontline health care workers and caretakers in assisted living facilities as early as mid-December. Widespread availability will take longer. Some say vaccines could be ready for the public in the spring or early summer.
Inoculation to serious diseases is important to our public health, but vaccines have become a contentious subject for some.
Based mostly on false information, some of us refuse vaccinations because of fears they will make us sicker or introduce something sinister into our bodies.
The new COVID-19 vaccines have not escaped misinformation campaigns. Recently, online attacks against them have ranged from barely plausible to downright ludicrous.
These claims seem to be gaining traction because of the politicized nature of the global epidemic and the rush to develop a viable vaccine for it.
Still, millions of Americans receive influenza vaccines each year to guard us from seasonal sickness, and millions will most likely receive a vaccine for COVID-19.
We’d like to gauge the community’s thoughts on the prospects of a vaccine, so we thought we’d ask. Will you take a vaccine for COVID-19? If so, why? Are you worried about its safety? If not, why not? Are there any safeguards that could be put in place to convince you?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.