After a year’s hiatus, the Appalachian Fair will return to the region this summer.
A local fixture since 1926, the only missed years for the fair were during World War II and last year’s COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 fair will run Aug. 23-28 with musical acts — including a number of Christian performers — pageants, monster trucks, demolition derby cars and the usual rides, games and food.
We’ve seen well-attended local events already this year. It seems the lack of social events during the pandemic have left many people eager to get out and about.
There are still cases of the virus in our region, and a new, more virulent variant now documented in Tennessee has been causing problems elsewhere. Generally, however, health officials have said those who have been vaccinated may return to somewhat normal lives, though vaccination rates in Northeast Tennessee remain lower than they’d prefer.
As more larger events approach, we’d like to know. Will you go to the Appalachian Fair? If yes, what acts or events are you looking forward to seeing? Are there other upcoming events you plan to attend? Is COVID-19 still a concern for you?
