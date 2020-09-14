We’ve been living under a pandemic for months now, and there may be many more to go, but we may soon face a one-two punch.
October is generally the start of the flu season in the United States, and medical professionals are concerned the combination of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the influenza virus could push us to our limits.
Last week, Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s chief infection prevention officer, warned that a severe flu season on top of COVID-19 patients could overburden the health system.
Swift urged residents to receive the flu vaccine this year in hopes of mitigating potential serious effects.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have also advocated vaccinations. The CDC worked with vaccine manufacturers to ensure extra doses of the vaccine will be available this year, and they have begun distributing them.
Swift said this may be the most important year in a long time for residents to receive a flu vaccine.
Others aren’t quite sold.
As in every year, some will refuse the flu vaccine, believing they are better off without it.
Some believe the vaccine is harmful, and others believe there’s no need for them to be vaccinated, because they are healthy and at lower risk for serious complications from the virus.
It’s a choice everyone will make in the next couple of months, so we want to know.
Will you get a flu shot? Why or why not?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.