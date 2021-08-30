Earlier this month, doctors with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention answered one of the questions we in the public have been wondering for months.
The multi-agency group of medical experts recommended booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine eight months after individuals received their second doses.
After FDA examination of the safety and effectiveness of third shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, people may be eligible for boosters starting sometime next month.
The eight-month period is a moving target — with the more easily transmissible delta variant rapidly spreading in the U.S., some physicians have recommended a six-month gap, and President Joe Biden said last week that a five-month span is being considered — but it appears that boosters will come at some point this fall.
A large proportion of the people in our region are still skeptical of the vaccine. At last count, hospital system Ballad Health said just shy of 40% of the residents in its service area have been fully vaccinated against the virus.
That still means thousands of people have received the two initial doses and will be considering boosters when they’re made available.
It’s not certain how those third shots will be rolled out. They may be administered differently than they were earlier this year, when there wasn’t much infrastructure in place to get them to the masses.
The states will likely have control again over their distribution, but they may be distributed to pharmacies and doctors offices instead of the health department mass vaccination events we previously saw.
With the decision approaching, we thought we ask our readers, do you plan to get a COVID booster? Why or why not? What factors will go into your decision?
Send your answers to [email protected]. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.