As the first day of school for area students approaches, many parents are concerned about the risks of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
New infections have been trending upward all month, and most Northeast Tennessee counties are considered to be experiencing significant community spread, according to the metrics in the more densely populated counties’ school reopening plans.
Some school districts took action last week. Johnson City pushed its start date back. Sullivan County and University School decided to open with online learning only. Elizabethton students’ first week will be staggered, with students attending a single day in person, organized by last name.
We’re sure there will be more adjustments to attendance and schedules in the coming weeks, but we wanted to ask about the remote learning option.
All school districts in our region are offering remote learning to any student, but the students’ parents must first opt in.
What we’d like to know is whether you’ve enrolled or are planning to enroll your child in remote learning?
Whether you will or won’t, tell us what factors you considered when making your decision?
Were the demonstrated benefits of in-person learning a consideration?
Are you concerned about the virus?
Were their complications with access to child care?
Send your answers to [email protected]. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.