Last week, General Motors overcharged its plans for electric vehicles when the automaker announced all light duty vehicles, most of its lineup, will be fully electric by 2035.
Coupled with a goal to source renewable energy to power its manufacturing plants, the 112-year-old corporate colossus committed to cleaner transportation.
GM isn’t the first car company to make investments in an all-electric fleet — Tesla pioneered the modern electric era, and Nissan bought in early and went hard. Even Volkswagen, in hot water not too long ago for a diesel emissions scandal, and Ford, which staked its fortune on pickup trucks, have set plans for plug-ins.
Some of the dialogue about electric vehicles has centered on the environmental impacts of mining metals for their batteries and their disposal and the cleanliness of electricity from the U.S.’s fossil-fuel dependent grid.
Still, it seems a consensus agrees that electric vehicles are the future of personal transportation.
Currently, however, they’re more expensive than internal-combustion driven vehicles in similar classes, and new technologies can be daunting for those used to a lifetime of gasoline-powered autos.
We don’t know what the future holds, nor what technologies will be developed or vehicle standards enacted.
Still, as we move toward a switch over to electric vehicles, we want to know — will you buy an electric vehicle? Are you excited or reluctant to adopt the new technology? What are you expecting performance-wise from a vehicle before you buy?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.