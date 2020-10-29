Taking a stand against discrimination is admirable, and college students long have been among the loudest voices in that regard.
College campuses often are the origins of social change in American life. Students usually are young enough to still have the spark to demand justice. They’ve not yet been lulled into acquiescence or jaded into self-serving motivation.
So it should come to nobody’s surprise that East Tennessee State University’s Student Government Association would weigh in on a perceived injustice.
On Tuesday, the SGA approved a resolution condemning neighboring Milligan University, a private faith-based institution, for the alleged forced resignation of a gay faculty member. As Press Staff Writer Brandon Paykamian reported, the resolution called on ETSU to cut ties with Milligan in both athletics and in “partnerships in which university monies would be paid to Milligan or other universities with such discriminatory policies” on the basis of sexuality, gender identity, sex, race, disability status, age or religious beliefs.
The latter part of that language is in keeping with ETSU’s own stated values. It also matches up with recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that encompassed LGBTQ+ people under the 1964 Civil Rights Act’s protections against employees from discrimination based on sex. As a public institution, ETSU has a particular obligation to live up to the ideals of equal treatment under the law. The notion frequently expressed on social media that the SGA is somehow discriminating against a religious institution by being anti-discriminatory is circular logic at its worst.
But the ETSU administration and the university’s Board of Trustees would be wading into shark-infested waters if they took up the SGA’s recommendation to cut ties with Milligan or any other institution under such circumstances.
It would be a rush to judgment.
The concern remains an undocumented allegation. To our knowledge, the unnamed Milligan faculty member in question has not made the complaint publicly, despite uproar among both universities’ student bodies. Milligan’s administration has neither confirmed nor denied the accusation, as President Bill Greer repeatedly declined to comment on the particular case, saying he was unable to discuss personnel matters.
Greer’s prior statements regarding sexuality, however, have helped fuel the speculation, as he has emphasized Milligan’s position that “human sexuality was created to exist in a marriage between a man and a woman.”
That’s not a question likely to be settled between the two local universities but one that will continue to be debated in the courts and the court of public opinion, especially when it comes to the policies of faith-based entities. Milligan’s principles are in the hands of its leaders, those who support the school and perhaps the courts.
ETSU is not in a position to police a partner without a preponderance of evidence that such an institution acts outside the bounds of fairness and reason. Short of a ruling in a civil rights complaint or lawsuit, there’s just not enough cause for ETSU to approve or reject the SGA’s request.
So while we credit ETSU SGA members for standing up for their principles, the expectation must be tempered with practicality given the nebulous nature of the case and the relationship between public and private neighbors.
At best, ETSU should reaffirm its own values and offer blanket encouragement to other institutions to embrace different ideas.
If anything can be gained from this, it may be to nudge the conversation along about how public and private institutions treat diversity, how they weigh change in society and how they work together. Growth rarely occurs without disagreement, and challenging perceived norms is part of that process.