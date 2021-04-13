Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn took to Twitter last week to tear to shreds President Joe Biden’s proposal to address jobs and infrastructure, what the White House calls The American Jobs Plan.
The senator objected to the cost of the $2 trillion package and took issue with the relative lack of attention the plan pays to roads and bridges, what Blackburn argued was true infrastructure.
Biden’s plan, which includes $621 billion for transportation infrastructure like roads, bridges and electric vehicle-specific needs, $111 billion for clean drinking water, $100 billion for broadband expansion and $100 billion for power infrastructure, is a “Trojan horse for the radical left,” Blackburn explained.
In highlighting some of what she believed was outside the scope of the plan’s stated goals, Blackburn tweeted critically of the $400 billion in it earmarked for elder care.
The senator’s argument is one of semantics, that investing in the country’s care economy isn’t infrastructure spending, but she’s really just looking for an excuse to oppose something the Democratic president is in favor of.
However, going after senior health care is a strange move for Blackburn.
The spending is targeted at expanding Medicaid coverage for long-term care, meaning older people will receive more support to stay in their own homes longer instead of moving to assisted living facilities.
And it’s popular. Separate polls have put support of the elder care spending at 61% and 76% among likely voters. One poll estimated 64% of Republicans and 63% of Trump voters supported it.
Twitter users immediately called Blackburn callous for her seemingly anti-elderly stance, but it’s clear she was only mugging for the more radical voters in her base. In today’s political climate the senator believes she can cotton up to voters by playing games with people’s lives.
For now, it seems making the substantive positive changes for her constituents in this infrastructure plan is a bridge too far.