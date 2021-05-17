We saw it last year — the infamous toilet paper shortage of 2020.
As the global pandemic worsened, sales of two-ply more than doubled, and stores had trouble keeping up with demand. Some people may have needed more TP because they were at home more under stay-at-home orders, but it seemed many were panic buying and hoarding.
Businesses limited the number of rolls customers could buy at one time, and yet for months, shelves were empty and toilet paper was difficult to find.
It happened again last week.
A ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline, a major supplier of fuel to much of the Southeast, temporarily shut down operations. Officials said existing gasoline supplies should hold if consumers maintain their normal purchasing habits, but they didn’t.
Drivers rushed to the pumps to top off their tanks and fill small containers. Some filled 100-gallon tanks and trash bags.
Now, many stations are out of most types of fuel. At those that do have it, prices have skyrocketed.
Psychologists have theorized that our proclivity to panic buy and hoard is rooted in a need for security. In times of crisis, stockpiling goods makes us feel like we’re prepared and in control.
The easier explanation is selfishness. In a desire to protect ourselves, some of us react at the slightest hint of scarcity to corner resources.
The Question this week may be more philosophical than some we’ve had in the past.
Why do we hoard? Is it something connected to our species or our culture? Is it fear or selfishness, or both? Does it matter the motivation if the effect is the same? How should we go about discouraging the drive to panic buy?
