In preliminary information released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau, we learned how fast and by how much our region has grown.
Johnson City gained 7,894 residents between 2010 and 2020, seeing a 12.5% increase, pushing the city’s population above 70,000 people.
Kingsport had the 17th-highest increase in population in the state and grew by 7,237 people, a 15% increase between 2010 and 2020.
Bristol, Tennessee, grew by 445 residents between 2010 and 2020, rising 1.67%.
Jonesborough grew by 16%, adding 809 residents since 2010.
Some of that growth can be chalked up to current residents having children. We’ll know more about the region’s birth rate when we get more data from the Census.
Another part of it is likely new residents moving to the area from out of town. We’ve already heard from a few of those new arrivals in recent years. We welcome you, and we hope you stay awhile.
To know more about what we’re doing right here and how we could improve, we’d like to hear from these new neighbors.
If you’ve moved to the region in the last few years, tell us about yourself. Why did you move here? How did you find us? What attracted you to the region? Now that you’re here, was it what you expected? Are there things we could change to better welcome newcomers?
Send your answers to [email protected]. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.