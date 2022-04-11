It’s elections season again, and the county primaries are full of candidates.
Early voting starts this week for the May 3 primaries for countywide offices, and we’re hoping you’ll tell us about your preferred candidates.
In August, we’ll fill positions for judges, clerks, trustees, mayors, commissioners, school board members and sheriffs, but first the political parties will select their nominations.
This is our first election in which county school board members will run partisan races, a change the state Legislature allowed after the last round of elections.
About this time each election cycle, we open up the floor to our readers to tell us about the candidates they’ll be voting for.
So, let us know. Who did you choose? Why do you believe your candidate or candidates will be a good fit for office?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.