The Heritage Foundation is a far-right conservative think tank with an annual revenue stream of more than $86 million (latest) funded by some of the wealthiest Americans and corporations. Its mission is to “formulate and promote conservative public policies based on the principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom, traditional American values and a strong national defense.”
It was founded in February 1973 by Paul Weyrich, Edwin Feulner and Joseph Coors. Coors, owner of the Coors Brewing Company, became the primary funder in its early years. Funding also came from billionaire Richard Mellon Scaife. Weyrich was its first president.
The ultra-right wing wealthy conservative Koch brothers later became one of the major funders. The Heritage Foundation is for less government, which means they do not want funding for the basic needs of the less fortunate individuals in the country including health care. They also have a political agenda for education. They are currently pushing their political and educational agendas in many states using the Republican Party.
Their policy for education includes returning all authority to the states and “empowering parents with the opportunity to choose a safe and effective education for their children.” The foundation uses the term “empowering parents to choose” as a means of using public funds for private, religious or charter schools.
You may have heard recently the new wealthy Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin use the term “empowering parents” in his inaugural address along with a proposal to use millions of taxpayer dollars to establish up to 200 charter schools in Virginia. It is in the political playbook.
This far-right conservative group prefers that the federal government have zero input into educating children in American schools. They believe all authority should be returned to the states. And of course they are anti-union not just for education but for businesses and manufacturing as well.
You can see their agenda taking place across many states with legislatures suppressing the vote of citizens, gerrymandering voting districts and “empowering” state legislators to change the vote of citizens if they do not like an election outcome. In the Tennessee Legislature this year, you will see the same agendas moving forward.
The use of wealthy funding organizations is to discredit public schools, some would say destroy, and allow “empowering parents” to take public school funding monies to private schools. The Heritage Foundation is embodied in the Tennessee Legislature, and politicians seeking monies to run political campaigns often are willing to promote the agenda of the radical far-right group for their own selfish interests. The group’s political arm is called Heritage Action for America, donating funds to Republican political campaigns.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation also promotes “market competition” between schools and the establishment of charter schools. The foundation spends millions funding political groups for what it calls “advocacy work” better known as pushing agendas of wealthy far-right conservative Americans.
Another group called the “National Parents Union” is funded by the Walton Family Foundation (Sam and Helen Walton) to the tune of $500,000 and also supported by Eli & Edyth Broad Foundation (one of the “Big Three” funding organizations) that fund education “reform” for which they call for pro-charter schools.
The real purpose is to silence the voice of teachers in education policy and bring their agenda to the front in mounting campaigns for partisan political activities in education. They are not a union. They have no members who are workers that pay dues to belong. Their purpose is to cloud the debate on labor and education policy. It is disingenuous for the organization to call itself a union and it is a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.
The NPU’s broader goal is to be an advocate for charter schools. As you know charter, private, or religious schools generally lack any government oversight. They usually are not operated by licensed educators, are not subjected to state-run evaluations, nor are they required to follow any major curriculum standards. There are no school boards with charter schools.
Obviously, teachers would have no voice in the operation of a charter school. You see, they are employees with little or no benefits and are expendable with the fluctuation of the school population. With no government oversight, teachers would not have to be licensed. However, charter, private, and religious school advocates do seek public funding to enrich the pockets of owners.
You will recall that Governor Lee’s and the legislature’s No Mask Law of 2021 (voted for by northeast Republican state Senators and Representatives) in public schools exempted private schools from the same policy. This is an example of how private or religious schools have no government oversight. This is the agenda of the far-right political groups calling for less government oversight which also means local government.
Now that you have some background of the activities of political operatives you can better see the direction that Gov. Bill Lee and the Republican-led Legislature is headed. You will notice that local state Republican representatives and senators are using the term “student based” for educational funding reform. In other words, it is their intent to create a student voucher funded with state revenue collected from Tennessee taxpayers.
The one thing they have not told the citizens is that the voucher will be portable, meaning the money allocated to an individual student voucher can be used in any school setting — public, private, charter, or religious schools. The voucher follows the student. “Student based educational funding” is the long-time buzz word for the Heritage Foundation as well as other far-right groups.
The first step was to get individuals elected to school boards by political party (a Heritage Foundation and other far-right agenda item). That became Tennessee state law in the fall of 2021.
There was some local vocal opposition to making the school board more politically partisan, however, the Republican senators and representatives from Northeast Tennessee voted for the law to make school boards political.
Yes, it was optional locally, however, the Republican political party groups in local counties chose to do otherwise. If you run for the school board, you can still run as an independent; however the political parties may drown out your voice using the misleading term “empowering parents” and party funding.
You must follow “the plan” if you want to see where the political agenda is headed. There is a direct attempt to politicize education policy and direction and to gain full control of funding for schools by far-right politicians. Listen closely to their language when they speak. It is the same propaganda language as the far-right political group called The Heritage Foundation and other far-right groups who are attempting to take control of public schools in multiple states including Tennessee.
