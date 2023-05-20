Question of the Week

Memorial Day is more than a three-day weekend. It is much more than the unofficial beginning of summer. This federal holiday was created as a day to pay respect to all those Americans who have given their lives in the service of this country.

Certainly, Memorial Day is an occasion for family and friends to gather for picnics and cookouts, but it is also a day to remember those who have died for the liberties we now enjoy. We should also take time on Memorial Day to say a prayer for those who continue to answer their country’s call to duty.

