Memorial Day is more than a three-day weekend. It is much more than the unofficial beginning of summer. This federal holiday was created as a day to pay respect to all those Americans who have given their lives in the service of this country.
Certainly, Memorial Day is an occasion for family and friends to gather for picnics and cookouts, but it is also a day to remember those who have died for the liberties we now enjoy. We should also take time on Memorial Day to say a prayer for those who continue to answer their country’s call to duty.
The Memorial Day holiday was established as a day to remember the more than half-million Americans who died in the Civil War.
On this Memorial Day, we honor the 400,000 Americans who died in World War II. We also remember the 36,500 of our countrymen who were killed in the Korean War, as well as the 58,200 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the Vietnam War.
We also take time this day to honor the 380 Americans who were killed in the 1991 Persian Gulf War, and we pay respect to the 4,486 killed in Iraq and the 2,461 Americans who died in Afghanistan.
