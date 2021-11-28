Kate Craig
Guest Opinion
On Thursday, Oct. 25, the Washington County Commission passed with a vote of 14-1 a resolution decrying the supposed unconstitutionality of President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine/testing mandates. The lone “no” vote was Commissioner Jodi Jones.
One-by-one, the commissioners who spoke (for the most part) advocated their support for vaccines yet bemoaned the perceived government overreach in the rule to be facilitated through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration — a government regulatory organization housed in the Department of Labor that regulates all businesses to ensure workers in all types of employment settings have safe work environments.
It should be noted that almost all, if not all, of the Washington County Commissioners are vaccinated.
Fast forward less than two weeks when the Republican-led Tennessee Legislature called a COVID-19 Special Session to restrict statewide COVID-19 protections, such as removing authority from local health departments and local governments regarding COVID-19, limiting the length of time the governor can call a state of emergency and eliminating local mask mandates. They also allowed school boards races to be partisan and allowed local district attorneys to be fined for not prosecuting cases.
In other words, removing local control — the very definition of government overreach. Not to leave out that the COVID-19 Special Session cost taxpayers $136,643 which does not include the legal fees the state is now paying since the COVID-19 Omnibus Bill is already having to be defended in court.
This is not the definition of being fiscally responsible with taxpayer money. And it almost cost Tennessee jobs in regards to the Ford deal slated for West Tennessee.
On Nov. 5, the Washington County Democratic Party passed a resolution calling for all local governments within Washington County to pass resolutions denouncing the Tennessee Legislature’s government overreach. The only governing body who did was the Washington County Board of Education who denounced partisan school board elections.
All other local governing bodies have been silent, but the silence from the Washington County Commission has been deafening. An opportunity to denounce government overreach and none of the Washington County Commissioners, specifically the 14 who voted in favor of the Oct. 25 resolution, have taken the helm to ensure local governments maintain local control.
I specifically find it interesting that the Johnson City Commission has also remained silent after former Mayor and Commissioner Jenny Brock, Commissioner Aaron Murphy, and current Mayor Joe Wise all stated that city elections should remain nonpartisan during the 2020 election cycle.
I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of elected leaders playing politics instead of leading. And we need them to lead. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Ballad are on the rise again, and majority of those cases are among the unvaccinated. And it’s misinformation that has driven the anti-vaccine movement.
Filling the courtroom at the Oct. 25 Washington County Commission were Tennessee Stands members, a group vehemently opposed to masks and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Among them was a primary care physician, Dr. Denise Sibley. In her three-minute address to the county commission, she espoused countless conspiracy theories cheered on by Tennessee Stands members.
These are the people elected Republicans are most afraid of — worried a member will primary them if they don’t do exactly as told.
There’s an old saying that says a leader who runs after the mob isn’t really a leader. And the one who shouts in the street “follow me” and heads off in the opposite direction with no one behind them isn’t a leader either. The Washington County Commission is chasing after the mob, fooling themselves into believing they’re leading.
All seats on the Washington County Commission are up for election on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Johnson City resident Kate Craig is First Congressional District Chair for the Tennessee Democratic County Chairs Association and Vice President of the East Grand Division for the Tennessee Federation of Democratic Women.
