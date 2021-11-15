Last week, residents came to the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen with a safety concern.
Sherrell Lyon said he was running outside downtown on East Main Street and was nearly struck by a vehicle.
Several residents agreed sidewalks and other traffic calming measures were needed in the area to decrease the risk to pedestrians posed by vehicles.
Jonesborough Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff told the residents that installing sidewalks was on the town’s wish list, but there currently was no funding available for the project.
Having walkable residential areas is a quality of life amenity. Sidewalks, paths and trails connecting parts of cities and towns allow those living in them opportunities for exercise and relaxation.
They also reduce the need for driving, which, when used properly, decreases traffic congestion and pollution from fossil fuel-powered automobiles.
At the Press, we’re supporters of walkability, so the Question of the Week isn’t whether we need sidewalks and trails, it’s where we need them.
Can you think of an area in Johnson City, Jonesborough, Elizabethton or Erwin that needs sidewalks or bicycle lanes? Tell us about them. Are the current conditions there a safety concern? How do you envision those areas best being used for pedestrians and cyclists?
