Last week, local entrepreneur and philanthropist Frederick “Pal” Barger Jr. died at 90 years old.
Barger left a lasting legacy in the region with the Pal’s Sudden Service restaurant chain he founded in Kingsport in 1956.
The distinct teal drive-through restaurants with the signature oversized food piled on top are immediately recognizable from Abingdon, Virginia, to Jefferson City, Tennessee.
Travelers who pass through are wowed by the burgers and fries handed to them through parted windows, and locals who venture away often find themselves yearning for a taste of a cold, peachy tea.
Pal’s is a fixture in our area, almost as important as the man who gave it his name, who frequently donated to area schools and organizations and was so particular about the food his employees served that he refused requests to franchise his restaurants.
In honor of Pal Barger, this week’s question is what’s your usual Pal’s order, and what is it that makes that order special?
Do you remember tempering a hot order of frenchie fries with a chocolate shake in high school? Do you normally perk up after a few sips of peachy tea when you’re feeling blue?
Let us know, and share any memories of Pal himself, too.
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.