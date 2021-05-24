On June 1, Gov. Bill Lee, Secretary of State Tre Hargett and a gaggle of other state and local officials will visit Jonesborough to commemorate the date 225 years ago that Tennessee gained statehood.
The event will kickoff a yearlong, statewide celebration of the 16th state to join the Union, according to the governor’s office.
It’s fitting that the festivities will start in the the state’s oldest town, and we’re proud to play host to the celebration.
Our state has played a part in many of the nation’s pivotal moments, from the Volunteers who fought in the Battle of 1812 and the fight for Texas’ independence, to being the deciding voice in the struggle for women’s suffrage, to hosting Oak Ridge, a Manhattan Project site built to develop atomic weapons.
We’re trying to get into the spirit of the state’s 225th birthday, and we’d like some help from our readers. Tell us about your favorite moment in Tennessee history. Why is that moment your favorite? If the moment has personal significance for you, tell us why.
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.