The approaching holidays are a time for observing traditions.
Families gather, meals are shared, decorations are hung and presents are exchanged.
Some traditions, like the tree lighting last week in Elizabethton and the upcoming parade in Johnson City, are shared by communities. Hundreds of people come together to share joy and goodwill.
Others, like family pajama parties and cookie baking, are more intimate. They’re specific to only a handful of people, and that’s what makes them special.
Right now, plans and preparations are being made to carry out these traditions.
We want to share and preserve these experiences, so we thought we’d ask you to tell us about them.
What’s your favorite holiday tradition of memory? Why is it special to you? What are the origins of your tradition?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.