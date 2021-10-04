Cooler nights and shorter days signify a change in the seasons.
We’re now a few weeks past the official threshold of fall, and many of us are making plans to celebrate.
As the last chance to enjoy the outdoors before the chill of winter, the next couple of months pack in a lot, from sweater weather, to Halloween and everything in between.
Some may be looking forward to intimate family outings around a century-old apple butter kettle, while others may be planning a huge Thanksgiving dinner.
Leaf-peepers are ready for the start of nature’s majestic show of colors, and all types of ghosts and ghouls are preparing their costumes for parties.
We want to join in the festivities! Tell us about your autumn plans and traditions.
What’s your favorite fall activity? Is it a family affair? A tradition? Is it spooky season or a time for giving thanks?
Send your answers to [email protected]. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.
