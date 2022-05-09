Thousands of students in our area are graduating and heading out into the working world.
East Tennessee State, Milligan and Tusculum universities have now completed commencement ceremonies, and local high schools will hand out degrees later this month.
Many of these college students have been concentrating on academics, studying hard to pass their courses, and will now shift to a career focus, trying to find the path that suits and fulfills them.
High school graduates now face choices between two- or four-year degrees, trade school or joining the workforce. For them, it may be difficult to predict what will serve them better later in life.
All of these students are graduating during of time of social and economic change. As a society, we’re trying to figure out what’s most important to us and how to best achieve it.
Costs and student debt are increasing, and the pandemic has made us look at work and how it fits into our lives.
For most of us now years removed from school, there were surprises along the way we wished someone had warned us were coming or tips that could have helped us out later.
We want to lend these future generations our gift of experience to help them be better positioned for the future. That’s why the Question of the Week is what advice would you give to graduates?
