With the start to the school year in just a few weeks, many parents and teachers in our area still don’t know whether students will be attending classes in person.
Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) surged this month in Northeast Tennessee, giving us flashbacks of mid-March, when Gov. Bill Lee abruptly closed schools to help slow the virus’ spread.
Four months later, the pandemic appears to be hitting the region harder than ever. Hundreds of people are infected with COVID-19, and health officials are raising red flags regarding hospital capacities and community spread. Residents of most counties in our area are now under mandates to wear masks in public places.
Lee said last week it’s his goal for children to learn in-person this school year. Children learn better in person, and do better physically, mentally and emotionally when in a physical classroom, he said.
According to the governor, the nation’s medical professionals know more about how COVID-19 is transmitted than they did in March and have a better grasp on how to stop it.
With student well-being in mind, the American Academy of Pediatrics offered guidance last month to the nation’s policymakers and school leaders strongly advocating a return to classrooms. In it, the organization wrote that children may be less likely to be infected by the virus and are less likely to suffer from its serious effects.
The group later issued a clarifying statement stressing that local experts are best suited to make decisions about how and when schools reopen and those decisions should be made based on evidence, not politics.
On Thursday, another group of doctors from Tennessee, Protect My Care, called opening schools under current conditions “insane and irresponsible.”
Rutherford County family physician Nick Cote said the start of school generally coincides with an increase in viral respiratory infections. The group’s concern is that children will bring the virus home to family members, some of whom may be at particular risk from it.
Most area school districts have plans for reopening guided by medical experts. Three tiers of viral spread in the community, defined by the average rate of new infections per 100,000 county residents over the preceding 14 days, will be used by administrators to help decide whether in-person learning occurs.
As of Friday, three counties, Greene, Hawkins and Sullivan, were in the middle tier, indicating minimal to moderate spread of the virus in the community. Under those circumstances, schools in those jurisdictions are recommended to operate under class size and spacing restrictions, but still will be allowed to meet in person.
Two counties, Washington and Carter, fall into the top tier of substantial community spread. Under those conditions, planning documents recommend administrators consider closing physical schools and conducting classes remotely.
Last week, Washington County and Johnson City school administrators said they planned to monitor the COVID-19 data and make a final determination about in-person classes closer to the first day of school.
That day is fast approaching, and parents and teachers need a decision sooner rather than later. Two weeks isn’t much time for working parents to find another child care option or for teachers to adapt their lesson plans to remote learning.
Officials in counties nearing the substantial spread tier should also consider the likelihood that their counties may cross that threshold before opening day or shortly after. The disarray of opening classes for a short time and then converting to remote learning will likely have a negative effect on learning.
School leaders may be hoping for the virus to recede in the coming weeks, but current trends are not suggesting that will happen. It’s time for decisive action.