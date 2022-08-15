The shortening days, the cooling temperatures and soon the falling leaves will all be signs — summer is coming to an end.
Some prefer the autumn season and the associated activities it brings.
True, leaf-peeping, Halloween and sweater weather help make the case for fall, but summer has its high points, too.
Soon, sunbathing, outdoor barbecues and family vacations will be behind us for another three-quarters of a year. When the cold wind is blowing this winter, we know we’ll miss them.
With another month still left in the season, we want to be sure we cram as much summertime fun in as we can.
For this Question of the Week, we want to hear about how you spent this summer and your plans for the rest of it. What’s left on your hot-weather checklist? What’s been your favorite part of the season this year? Any recommendations for the rest of us? Thinking ahead, what’s something you did this summer that you’ll probably remember for years to come?
Send your answers tomailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.
