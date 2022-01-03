It’s been a priority for city leaders for years, but West Walnut Street’s impending redevelopment is now evident.
For weeks, crews have been digging up roads along the stretch between University Parkway and Buffalo Street to update utilities. It’s the first part of a project that planners hope will bring a more pedestrian-friendly business district to the area.
Construction could take another year, but when it’s finished, the lane will have more parking, more greenspaces, and hopefully, more businesses.
We’ve already seen some activity there, with the renovation of the Model Mill, planning for the Ashe Street Courthouse and several new businesses joining restaurants and other services that have called Walnut Street home for decades.
In a short span of time, bakeries, restaurants and even a distillery have moved in as interest in the avenue grows.
It’s been fun to ponder the possibilities and try to predict the future of what’s to come. It’s clear that the success of the city’s endeavor will depend on the street’s ability to meet the needs and desires of the public, so we want to hear from you.
What would you like to see move to West Walnut Street? Why is that business, amenity or service needed in the area? Do you believe the city should provide incentives to direct development there?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.