We got a glimpse last week of the people who may become Johnson City’s next city manager.
According to Press Staff Writer David Floyd, the firm tasked with finding candidates to replace outgoing City Manager Pete Peterson has narrowed the field to five.
The finalists are: Cathy Ball, assistant city manager of Asheville, North Carolina; Sarah Hannah-Spurlock, nighttime economy manager of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; David Johnston, former city manager of Covington, Kentucky; Chris Lindsey, assistant city manager of Westminster, Colorado; and David Strahl, interim village manager of Schiller Park, Illinois.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, city leaders will interview them and introduce them to key city staff.
With his retirement at the end of the year, Peterson ends a 31-year tenure with the city, 16 of them as city manager.
It’s been quite a while since city commissioners have had the opportunity to choose a new leader, so we wanted to give readers the opportunity to give them some input and provide the person who takes that position with some guidance.
What would you like to see in a city manager? What traits would make a strong and effective leader for the city? Once hired, what advice would you give to the new manager? What would you like to see changed with the way the city is being run? What would you keep the same?
Send your answers to [email protected]. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.