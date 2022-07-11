Last week the Bristol Casino, a first for both the region and Virginia, opened to excited crowds in what used to be a retail shopping mall.
The developers of the project have big plans for the casino, eventually planning to incorporate the Hard Rock brand and build dining and lodging on site in the next two years.
Local leaders expect the new activity at the defunct retail center will help rejuvenate Bristol’s economy, and local business owners hope the legions of new visitors it is projected to draw to the area will bring a flood of new revenue.
The throngs lined up on opening day last week were looking for a good time at the slots and tables and maybe hoping to win a little money.
Some in the community, however, are skeptical that a new gambling palace will solve all of the area’s problems.
They worry about an increase in social problems, like addiction, bankruptcy and crime, aspects some studies suggest rise with the arrival of new casinos.
Those of a more traditional mind view the introduction of gambling as a moral failing for the area and worry other vices may follow.
We want to gauge opinions on the casino and our community’s response to it. The Question of the Week this week is what will the casino bring to the Tri-Cities? Will it be an overall boon, or do you believe the potential negatives outweigh the promise of new revenue? How should the Tri-Cities plan and prepare for the potential effects of the casino and the influx of visitors?
