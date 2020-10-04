Regardless of opinion regarding the nation’s 45th president, his health crisis is a prime example of why Americans should be setting aside partisanship when it comes to coping with national emergencies.
Reactions to President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis have ranged from sympathy to unfortunate mockery. The latter is partly because he admittedly downplayed the seriousness of the virus and his cavalier attitude toward precautions. Just as much of it, though, comes from partisan disdain.
Instead, this should be a time for reflection about both our national and personal reactions to the pandemic, as well as the resolve a united nation can have toward a common goal.
The timing of the president’s illness, with less than a month to go before the Nov. 3 election, casts more anxiety into our national state of mind. It’s unthinkable that we could set aside politics given such high stakes.
But what we can do is set aside the politics surrounding COVID-19. Those who have not heeded warnings from health experts should learn from the president’s vulnerability. They should comply with protocols, ending the silly notion that social distancing and face covering somehow erode their personal freedoms.
If knowing that more than 200,000 Americans have died from the virus or related complications to pre-existing conditions was not enough for people to take COVID-19 seriously, perhaps the president’s situation will.
This comes as health professionals are learning more about the damage the virus can inflict on the human body and as this region experiences an increase in COVID-19 cases among children. As Staff Writer Jonathan Roberts reported in Thursday’s edition, Ballad Health officials cautioned parents to be on the lookout for a virus-related complication in children.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children is a serious condition in which different body parts can become inflamed. Symptoms include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or fatigue. The disease can cause inflammation in the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. As of Roberts’ report, nearly 1,000 cases of MIS-C and 19 deaths had been confirmed nationwide. This should be a wakeup call to anyone who thought children were not at risk.
Protecting children should be a parent’s primary concern, not inconvenience or political stubbornness. The health and safety of everyone applies just the same.
So let us be resolved from President Trump’s situation. His wife, members of his staff and some members of Congress also have tested positive in a string of exposure, showing just how contagious COVID-19 is. While wishing each of them a swift recovery, let’s all take action to protect ourselves and one another.
Only a united United States can help stave off what has become its greatest challenge since World War II. A vaccine may be on the horizon, but we cannot wait for that possibility.