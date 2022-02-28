Many of us have watched nervously these past two weeks as tensions escalated, troops amassed and a full-scale invasion of Ukraine was launched by its neighbor, Russia.
As of this writing, fighting continues in and around several cities in the Eastern European nation.
The attack by Russian President Vladimir Putin has been condemned by world leaders, including those in Europe for whom the military maneuvers hit close to home, and by U.S. President Joe Biden.
Biden, in two rounds of sanctions last week, promised an impact on Russia that would “exceed anything we’ve ever done.” The sanctions he put in place blocked U.S. transactions with Russia’s 10 largest banks, froze the assets of certain Russian elites, targeted 13 Russian companies and blocked the export of U.S. military and technology products to Russia.
Some American leaders have called for or hinted at the need for U.S. military intervention to protect the sovereignty of Ukraine. Others, after a decades-long conflict in Afghanistan and Iraq, seem less willing to commit troops, especially against a foe as formidable as Russia.
On Saturday, a rally at Johnson City’s Founders Park brought together dozens of residents to condemn the fighting.
Some of their stories, like that of Iryna Hatfield, whose Ukrainian family is close to the fighting, are hard to listen to and not consider a swifter action than the slower course of diplomacy.
Though it’s happening 5,000 miles away, what’s happening in Ukraine will affect some of the members of our community, either directly or indirectly. That’s why we want to ask: What should we do for Ukraine? Are sanctions and diplomacy the correct action? Should we deploy troops to support the fighting Ukrainians?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.
