Tennessee’s 113th General Assembly convened Jan. 10 in Nashville.
In this legislative session our representatives, elected from all over the state, will meet and get to work on the state’s important business.
In Northeast Tennessee, some, like the 3rd District’s Sen. Rusty Crowe, have decades of experience in state government. Crowe is the second-longest serving member of the state Senate.
Others, like the 6th District’s Rep. Tim Hicks and 7th District’s Rebecca Alexander, are still early in their political careers and can bring fresh perspectives to Nashville.
In this session, they’ll all be tasked with setting our laws and the state’s budget.
Recently, some of the ingoing lawmakers met with local leaders from school districts and municipal and county governments to discuss their legislative priorities.
From those meetings, school funding, economic development opportunities and other projects were defined.
These lawmakers spoke with constituents during their campaigns and after their elections, but we thought the start of the legislative session was a good chance for more input.
What should state lawmakers prioritize this year?
